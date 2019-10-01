Ola launches services in Coventry, Warwick cities in UK

For the past three weeks, drivers from across these communities have been busy in training, after local councils granted Ola with both taxi and private hire licenses - a first for these areas, it said in a statement.
Ride-hailing platform Ola announced on October 1 that it has launched its services inCoventry and Warwick in the United Kingdom.
For the past three weeks, drivers from across these communities have been busy in training, after local councils granted Ola with both taxi and private hire licenses - a first for these areas, it said in a statement.Alok Pandya, Ola's Regional Manager for the West Midlands, Coventry and Warwick, said: "We are thrilled to expand our service to Coventry and Warwick, having launched in Birmingham earlier this year. We feel immensely proud that our drivers have already provided over one million rides across the UK."Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 04:27 pm