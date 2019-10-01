App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola launches services in Coventry, Warwick cities in UK

For the past three weeks, drivers from across these communities have been busy in training, after local councils granted Ola with both taxi and private hire licenses - a first for these areas, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing platform Ola announced on October 1 that it has launched its services inCoventry and Warwick in the United Kingdom.

For the past three weeks, drivers from across these communities have been busy in training, after local councils granted Ola with both taxi and private hire licenses - a first for these areas, it said in a statement.

Alok Pandya, Ola's Regional Manager for the West Midlands, Coventry and Warwick, said: "We are thrilled to expand our service to Coventry and Warwick, having launched in Birmingham earlier this year. We feel immensely proud that our drivers have already provided over one million rides across the UK."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #Companies #India #Ola #Startup #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.