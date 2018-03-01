App
Feb 26, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola launches services in Aizawl

According to the ride hailing app provider, over 200 drivers in the city have already signed up on the platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ola on Monday said it has launched its services in Aizawl, becoming the first cab aggregator to launch in the Mizoram.


The move follows discussions with the Mizoram government to establish the need for Ola’s services in the city to ease traffic congestion and the lack of parking space, the company said in a statement.


The North-eastern states have witnessed a steep rise in tourist footfalls in last few years, making it a lucrative market for transportation providers.

"Given the unique terrain, it is our constant endeavour to give residents of Aizawl a reliable and strong transport infrastructure. To achieve this, it is important to invest in a sustainable transport infrastructure that reduces congestion and offers a hassle-free experience. Ola’s expertise in city transport and technology will drive us towards this goal," said PU Lalsawta, Hon'ble minister for Finance, Government of Mizoram.



Ola’s partnerships with car manufacturers would offer discounts on car purchase and maintenance to its driver partners. Ola has also tied up with financial institutions which cover free insurance and loans on reduced interest rates for budding driver entrepreneurs.

Users will benefit from the cashless payments via Ola Money and 24x7 access to transportation, giving citizens their first experience of a hassle-free commute experience, Ola said.

“We are delighted to further expand Ola’s footprint to the north-eastern part of the country with our launch in Aizawl. Ola’s partnership with the Government of Mizoram extends our commitment towards building mobility for a billion Indians. Apart from providing a smart transportation platform to the people, we also expect to further boost the entrepreneurship opportunities for driver partners in the city and beyond. With the Mizoram Government’s vision to make the state a major tourism destination, we see great potential to launch Ola’s services in Aizawl,” said Vijay Ghadge, VP Operations - Ola.


The launch of Ola in Aizawl is the company’s second public-private partnership in the North-East region this year, after Ola signed a MoU with Assam Transportation Department to pilot a river taxi service in Guwahati, the company said.

 

