Ola launches self-drive car sharing service Ola Drive

Ola on October 17 announced the launch of Ola Drive - its self-drive car sharing service.



Very excited to introduce our latest offering, Ola Drive, a first of its kind self-drive car-sharing service from @Olacabs. Experience the joy of driving without the hassle of owning a car! Read more - https://t.co/syyrL1mIUZ pic.twitter.com/GFG9XbcBh6

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 17, 2019

In a statement, the company said that as of now, the service has been rolled out for its customers in Bengaluru and will soon be launched in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

In Bengaluru, the company will launch the newly-announced service through pick-up stations located across residential and commercial hubs across the city.

"Users can choose to book a car of their choice for as little as two hours by paying a security deposit starting at Rs 2000," the company said.

With the aim of scaling up its services across several cities in the country, the cab aggregator is looking to host a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020. This is 50 percent more than the existing fleet size of the entire industry.

"With over 200 million subscribers, Ola Drive has the largest user base for a car-sharing service in the country," Ola said.

The company's self drive cars will come with its connected car platform 'Ola Play' enabled via a 7-inch touch screen infotainment device. This will also include a GPS, media playback Bluetooth connectivity. These cars will also allow users to access to Ola's support and safety features, along with road-side assistance.

In the statement, Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola, said: "We are very excited to launch the Ola Drive category to consumers, a big step towards building a holistic shared mobility landscape in India."