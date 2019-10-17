App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola launches self-drive car sharing service Ola Drive

Ola said that as of now, the service has been rolled out for its customers in Bengaluru and will soon be launched in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ola on October 17 announced the launch of Ola Drive - its self-drive car sharing service.

In a statement, the company said that as of now, the service has been rolled out for its customers in Bengaluru and will soon be launched in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

In Bengaluru, the company will launch the newly-announced service through pick-up stations located across residential and commercial hubs across the city.

Close

"Users can choose to book a car of their choice for as little as two hours by paying a security deposit starting at Rs 2000," the company said.

related news

With the aim of scaling up its services across several cities in the country, the cab aggregator is looking to host a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020. This is 50 percent more than the existing fleet size of the entire industry.

"With over 200 million subscribers, Ola Drive has the largest user base for a car-sharing service in the country," Ola said.

The company's self drive cars will come with its connected car platform 'Ola Play' enabled via a 7-inch touch screen infotainment device. This will also include a GPS, media playback Bluetooth connectivity. These cars will also allow users to access to Ola's support and safety features, along with road-side assistance.

In the statement, Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola, said: "We are very excited to launch the Ola Drive category to consumers, a big step towards building a holistic shared mobility landscape in India."

He added, "In the first phase of its roll-out, Ola Drive will be offered as a short-term self-drive car-sharing service as we look to introduce long-term subscription, corporate leasing, and more options in the times to come."

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Bhavish Aggarwal #Companies #Ola #Startup

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.