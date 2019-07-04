App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ola gets green light for London launch

Bengaluru-based Ola, which like Uber counts Japan's SoftBank Corp as one of its backers, said the company got a private hire vehicle licence to operate in UK's capital city.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

London's transport regulator has permitted Indian ride-hailing company Ola to launch its service in the city, the company said on July 4.

The move comes days after Estonia's Bolt, backed by German automaker Daimler, re-entered the London taxi market dominated by Uber and the city's ubiquitous "black cab" taxis.

"We are looking forward to building world-class mobility offerings for London, by collaborating with drivers, riders, the government and local authorities," an Ola spokesperson said in a statement.

Financial Times first reported the development earlier in the day and said the company plans to launch the service by September.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 05:36 pm

