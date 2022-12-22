 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Ola Electric to produce domestic lithium-ion cells by 2023, targets initial plant capacity of 5GW

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST

Ola Electric will become cash positive next year, according to founder Bhavish Aggarwal, who also stated that ANI Technologies' ride-hailing business, Ola Cabs, will go public in the second half of 2023.

Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicles company, showcased its popular S1 scooters at EICMA 2022. The company announced its plan to enter the key European markets in Q1 2023, as a part of the International expansion strategy. With this announcement, Ola Electric has taken the first step towards leading Europe’s journey to become the first automotive emission-free continent by 2050, said the company in a press release. (Source: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing firm, plans to launch its own lithium-ion cell by the end of 2023, an important component in making batteries for EVs.

Presently, India's EV manufacturers rely on lithium-ion battery cells from China, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. Ola currently sources its cells from LG Chem, South Korea.

"We will be India's first and largest lithium cell manufacturers. We had been building the technology for the last two years... we have already built our own tech without any dependence on other countries or players," Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola Electric, stated in a press conference on Thursday.

The initial capacity of the plant will be around 5 gigawatts (GW), Aggarwal said.

This is the most important component of an electric vehicle battery, and experts believe that if produced in India, the cost of the battery pack itself will be reduced by 40-50%. Ola recently announced a $500 million investment in battery innovation and indigenous research and development (R&D).

Aggarwal stated that a giga factory dedicated to lithium battery cells is being built within the same manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.