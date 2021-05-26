Ola completes vaccination for over 50% of employees, dependents

To get the oxygen concentrators, consumers will be needed to log in to the Ola app and request an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details.

Leading mobility platform Ola has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for over 50 percent of its employees and their dependents, the company said on May 26.

So far around 12,000 people, including the employees, contractual workers and dependents have been vaccinated.

Vaccination of those above 45 years of age was completed in April.

The drive to vaccinate the rest began early last week after the government opened up vaccination for all 18+ age groups in May.

The drive is live in Bangalore, where most of Ola's employees are and it will expand to other cities in the coming weeks as vaccine supplies improve.

The company has partnered with leading hospitals besides setting up the vaccination camp within the Ola Campus. This helps people avoid unnecessary exposure in hospital visits and makes it convenient as there is minimal wait time.

"Our efforts encompass not just employees but our broader community, including contractors, advisors, consultants as well as drivers and consumers. Vaccination is an important step in our fight against the pandemic, and we aim to vaccinate all our people over the coming weeks," said Rohit Munjal, Group CHRO, Ola.

In addition to COVID being covered under the existing healthcare policy, Ola also provides reimbursement of any expense related to COVID treatment, including medical tests, medicines and equipment being bought by employees up to Rs 30,000.

The company has also set a panel of independent mental health counsellors, in addition to the Employee Assistance Program for those who may require counselling, a dedicated 24*7 Covid Care helpline number to provide healthcare support and assistance for all its employees and their dependents, including booking hospital beds, procuring medicines and oxygen cylinders or concentrators, etc.

Earlier this month, food delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy also spoke about their vaccine drives.

Zomato said it was covering 150,000 of its frontline staff in their initiative.