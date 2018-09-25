App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola boosts safety measures, launches real-time monitoring

Safety triggers will be created based on indicators and time of travel, which will be attended to immediately by Ola’s safety response team

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With an aim to boost safety, ride-hailing firm Ola on Tuesday launched an initiative called Project Guardian, with which it will track all ongoing trips by analysing ride indicators. It will take note of route deviations, unexpected and midway stops, amongst others.

Based on the indicators and time of travel, safety triggers will be created which will be attended to immediately by Ola’s safety response team.

The initiative is being run as a pilot in Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

It is a part of Ola’s national programme on safety, ‘Street Safe’.

related news

Guardian will go live in Delhi and Kolkata by the end of next month and will be rolled out in other cities by the end of the year.

Ola is also working with the government authorities to map dark spots and unsafe routes into the monitoring platform to enhance the monitoring system’s performance.

"We believe in leveraging technology to improve the overall safety of rides across the transportation industry. The Guardian project is a major step in this direction, which accelerates Ola’s past efforts in holistically making roads and rides safer and build confidence among customers and driver-partners to feel safe on the platform round-the-clock," said Ankur Agrawal, vice president, business excellence and safety at Ola.

These series of steps are in addition to the ride-hailing platform’s existing safety initiatives, including Ola’s Safety Council, which is integrated under the Ola’s Street Safe programme.

Launched earlier this year, the Street Safe programme is aimed at creating partnerships that further strengthens ride and road safety in India.

As a part of the programme, workshops and training on defensive driving, gender sensitisation and eye checkups for driver partners are being conducted across the country.

The Softbank-backed firm is also in talks to raise $1 billion.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 07:53 pm

tags #Ola #safety #SoftBank

