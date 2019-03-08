Ola and Uber should also be brought under e-commerce policy: CAIT

In a meeting with the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) demanded that ride hailing firms such as Ola and Uber should also be brought under the ambit of the e-commerce policy.

DPIIT met stakeholders on March 8 to discuss issues related to the draft e-commerce policy. The meeting was attended by about 18 stakeholders and was chaired by Shailendra Singh, Additional Secretary.

Even though deliberations are on, the industry has requested the government for an extension of the deadline to submit comments on the draft e-commerce policy which the government announced last month.

The existing deadline is March 9.

The 41-page draft e-commerce policy focuses on issues such as data, infrastructure development, regulatory concerns and the stimulation of the domestic digital economy, among others.

However, the industry wants the government to focus on creating a level playing among the offline traders and online marketplaces.

"Efforts should be made to encourage even the smallest entity or traders to opt for e-commerce as an another forum of business," CAIT said in a statement.