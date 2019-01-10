App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola aims to create 3,500 jobs as part of Haryana government's 'Saksham Saarthi' project

The event is being organised in partnership with the Haryana government and aims to enable entrepreneurial opportunities to bike drivers in the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

SoftBank-backed Ola on January 10 said it is organising a three day "Ola Bike Maha Rozgar Mela" in Gurgaon and targets to create nearly 3500 micro entrepreneurs.

The event is being organised in partnership with the Haryana government and aims to enable entrepreneurial opportunities to bike drivers in the state, by bringing together bike manufacturers, service providers, Employment Office of Gurgaon representatives and financial institutions.

The aspirants will have the flexibility of either buying or leasing new bikes. They will also have the option to convert existing vehicles to yellow-board commercial vehicles.

In July 2018, Ola had signed a memorandum of understanding with Department of Employment, Government of Haryana to create 35,000 livelihood opportunities in the State under the ‘Saksham Saarthi” programme. Through this one event, the target is to achieve 3,500.

Ola Bike is a mobility option that enables first and last-mile connectivity in cities.

The event starts on January 10.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Haryana #Ola #Startup

