Ola acqui-hires Bengaluru-based Pikup.ai

SoftBank-backed Ola has acqui-hired artificial intelligence startup Pikup.ai for an undisclosed amount.

Co-founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, Pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like artificial intelligence, computer vision and sensor fusion to provides solutions for businesses.

Ola is increasing its focus on using advanced analytics and deep technology to build futuristic mobility solutions for India and the world. The application of machine learning and artificial intelligence will enable the company to identify deep insights that can lead to improved mobility outcomes. This will include investments in early-stage businesses, acquisitions as well as acqui-hires across artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and other emerging areas of deep technology.

Earlier this year, Ola announced its plans to set up an advanced technology centre in the San Francisco Bay area, to focus on developing next-generation technologies in mobility like electric, connected and autonomous vehicles.

"As we advance on our mission to build mobility for a billion people, we are investing in futuristic technology solutions that will shape the future of mobility in India and the world," said Ankit Bhati, co-founder and chief technology officer, Ola.