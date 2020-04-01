App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nykaa gets Rs 100-crore funding boost from Steadview Capital

The funding announcement came a few hours after the company suspended operations, citing the lockdown.

M. Sriram @manicontrol2020

Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa has raised Rs 100 crore from existing investor Steadview Capital, a UK-based hedge fund, the company said early on April 1, hours after it suspended operations across the country.

The round values Nykaa at $1.2 billion (Rs 9,200 crore), nearly double the $750 million (Rs 5,000 crore) it was valued at last year when private equity firm TPG Growth invested Rs 100 crore.

Moneycontrol first reported on March 9 that Nykaa was targeting a valuation of $1.2 billion in a fundraise this year, and is the latest addition to India’s coveted list of unicorns, or firms valued at over a billion dollars.

Close

Steadview’s fund push comes at a time when the Mumbai-based retailer has suspended operations amid a 21-day countrywide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus even though infections continue to inch up.

related news

On April 1, the eighth day of the lockdown, the number of confirmed cases stood at 1,397. Thirty-five people have died of COVID-19, the health ministry has said, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

A few hours earlier, Nykaa shut down its offline stores, corporate offices and warehouses. It would not be able to make payments to vendors and partners in time, the company said, citing disruptions in cash flow due to the lockdown.

“We deeply value the trust and support of our investors, customers and brand partners who have been instrumental to our success. In the midst of this unprecedented global crisis we are working to ensure all our stakeholders are well served and that Nykaa emerges as a leading retail player in the industry,” founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said in a statement.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown #Nykaa #Startup #Steadview Capital #Unicorns

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.