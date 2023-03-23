Now, second BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani to sue Ashneer Grover

Another Bharat Pe founder, Shashvat Nakrani, is set to sue the startup’s co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover over “unpaid shares", reports said on March 23.

The development comes barely two months after co-founder Bhavik Koladiya filed a case against Grover who had an acrimonious exit from the firm.

Nakrani and Koladiya founded BharatPe in March 2018, with each owning a 50 percent stake in the firm. Grover joined as a third co-founder and board member in the July of the same year, and purchased 3,192 shares —2,447 shares from Nakrani and 745 from Koladiya— for ₹10 apiece, the report said.

Moneycontrol News