 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Now, second BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani to sue Ashneer Grover

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

The move comes two months after Bhavik Koladiya filed a case against Grover, demanding that the former managing director give back the shares he had allegedly not paid for

In March 2018, BharatPe was founded by Nakrani and Koladiya with each owning 50 percent in the firm.

Another Bharat Pe founder, Shashvat Nakrani, is set to sue the startup’s co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover over “unpaid shares", reports said on March 23.

The development comes barely two months after co-founder Bhavik Koladiya filed a case against Grover who had an acrimonious exit from the firm.

Also Read | BharatPe founder Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover over share dispute: Report

Nakrani and Koladiya founded BharatPe in March 2018, with each owning a 50 percent stake in the firm. Grover joined as a third co-founder and board member in the July of the same year, and purchased 3,192 shares —2,447 shares from Nakrani and 745 from Koladiya— for ₹10 apiece, the report said.