Now, second BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani to sue Ashneer Grover

In March 2018, BharatPe was founded by Nakrani and Koladiya with each owning 50 percent in the firm.

Another Bharat Pe founder, Shashvat Nakrani, is set to sue the startup’s co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover over “unpaid shares", reports said on March 23.

The development comes barely two months after co-founder Bhavik Koladiya filed a case against Grover who had an acrimonious exit from the firm.

Also Read | BharatPe founder Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover over share dispute: Report

Nakrani and Koladiya founded BharatPe in March 2018, with each owning a 50 percent stake in the firm. Grover joined as a third co-founder and board member in the July of the same year, and purchased 3,192 shares —2,447 shares from Nakrani and 745 from Koladiya— for ₹10 apiece, the report said.

After the share transfer, the shareholding pattern of BharatPe changed to Koladiya owning 42.5 percent, Grover 31.9 percent and Nakrani 25.5 percent. As part of the transaction, Grover was to pay ₹24,470 to Nakrani and ₹7,450 to Koladiya, the report said.

“In a lawsuit, Nakrani claims that Grover has not yet paid for the shares and, therefore, he is demanding his shares back," Mint quoted a person having knowledge of the matter as saying. “After the stock split, the 2,447 shares are now 24,470 shares with each share valued at about ₹4 lakh," the sources added.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover case: 'We are further away from a settlement,' says BharatPe lawyer

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

In December 2022, the fintech had sought up to Rs 88 crore in damages from Grover's wife Madhuri Jain and other family members. It alleged that the Grover family created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company and overcharged for recruitment.

The company filed a criminal complaint against Grover and his family members with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on 17 counts, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, document fabrication, and embezzlement.

In February 2022, Grover's wife Madhuri Jain Grover had been terminated as the head of controls on allegations of funds misappropriation and days after this on March 1, Grover himself resigned as MD and director of the startup company.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover hits out at BharatPe for 'new case' filed against him 'every week'