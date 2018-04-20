Now, pay using your Amazon Pay account on FreshMenu orders

Amazon Pay customers can pay through their account on FreshMenu, an online food delivery platform.

With this partnership, customers can purchase using Amazon Pay and avail various offers, weekend deals and cashbacks.

The company is driving its customers to utilise their Amazon Pay account beyond the marketplace, to merchants in categories like food ordering, travel, bill payments and others.

Amazon Pay is providing cashbacks to customers and as a part of their weekend deals, it is offering 50 per cent cashback upto Rs 100 with no base limit. The cashback amount will be credited to the eligible customer's account within 3 days from product shipping date.

After the announcement of several key partnerships, the company has noted a significant increase in activity on weekends driven primarily by food, ticketing and travel.

“We understand our customer’s needs and continuously seek to enhance their payment experience across platforms they frequently use. Amazon Pay aims to provide a trusted payment bridge for millions of customers in India and we want to provide the same great experience to customers wherever they shop online. We are happy to partner with FreshMenu to extend the trusted and convenient Amazon Pay experience for customers on their preferred online food delivery platform," said Manesh Mahatme, Director – Acceptance and Merchant Payments.

With this announcement, Amazon will drive many customers to use Amazon Pay on FreshMenu helping t improve the payments conversion rates.

“Through our partnership with Amazon Pay we have experienced higher AOV, best success rates and higher average customer spends on FreshMenu. Our focus on ensuring ease of transactions for our users will only get amplified with Amazon Pay," said Rashmi Daga, Founder and CEO, FreshMenu.