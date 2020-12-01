Not just individuals, even govt bodies continue to use Chinese apps despite ban

When the government decided to ban Chinese apps in India, it definitely forgot to walk the talk.

Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shared a press release, dated November 5, on the annual performance of the telecom sector in India during 2019.

The three-page document was scanned by CamScanner, a Chinese app banned in India since July this year, before being sent for publication. Clearly, this was done by an office clerk who had devised a way to download and use the app without thinking that it may put him or her or his/her organisation in a spot. The press release contained the watermarks of CamScanner.

In the third round this year, India last week banned 43 more Chinese apps, taking the total number to over 200.

In fact, lakhs of Indians continue to use popular apps like PUBG, TikTok and AliExpress, besides CamScanner, by making little tweaks in their devices, even months after they were banned in India.

The VPN and APK route

There are two possible ways which make it a cakewalk for a technical literate to hack into the system -- VPN and APK.

While virtual private network or VPN allows individuals to change their location while using the Internet, android package or APK is a platform from which apps can be downloaded, much like a Google Play Store. However unlike Google, they do not have to abide by the law of the land.

Thirty-year-old Avinash, a self-proclaimed PUBG addict, says that there is nothing wrong in using these apps, since the government has banned them but not the VPNs.

Avinash, who prefers to be called by his first name, works in an IT firm in Bengaluru, and uses free VPNs like Nord and Cloudflare to play PUBG. “There are many paid versions available as well but I stick to the free ones," he said.

While it is difficult to access the number of gamers who continue to play PUBG in India, post the ban, according to Avinash, barring 10-15 people, everyone, at least on his WhatsApp group of 220 people, are as active on PUBG as they were before the ban.

“There are multiple issues. Somebody needs to throw light on the exact reason behind the ban of Chinese apps. It is to promote Indian apps? In that case why hasn't the government started promoting the domestic gaming community already," he asks.

Complete ban near-impossible

For gamers, PUBG is not just a game but a stark reality of the virtual world. “If you play the game for 4-6 hours and then roam around in a mall, it would look like a game infrastructure," says Avinash, talking about the level of addiction the game has created among users in India and why it is near-impossible for the government to ensure a complete ban.

“Imagine if we use a technology where you can impersonate that you are not in India. Then the problem is solved. This is exactly what a personal VPN does," said Sandip Kumar Panda, founder of cloud-based SaaS-services provider Instasafe, talking about the ease with which these apps are available in India.

India is not like China which has maintained an impermeable firewall against foreign apps on its soil. “If an app is banned in China, it is banned in China. People have to use VPNs to access it and to make it even more stringent, China regularly bans VPN services too," said Deepak Abbot, former Paytm executive and founder of fintech firm Indiagold.

The Indian government will find it tough to ban VPN services, unlike China. So, there is a door open for Indian users to still access these apps if they so desire.

While banning the Chinese apps in the third round, the Ministry of Information and Technology (MEITY) said that these apps engage in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country.

Strict guidelines on data storage needed

The notion is that these apps are taking the data of Indian users, making them vulnerable on multiple counts.

However experts question whether only Chinese apps can take advantage of this set of data. There are multiple domestic as well other foreign apps that demand data which has no linkage to the services they offer.

"Instead of such a blanket ban, the government should come up with strict guidelines for foreign companies to set up servers in India to store all the data here," said an industry executive, requesting anonymity.

Many see this as mere virtual signalling. "What is the government gaining from blocking a dozen odd dating and gaming apps? What are they gaining is still unclear," he said.

TikTok, on the other hand, is one of the few startups in which Indian users cannot generate content after the ban. People are still accessing it for scrolling and accessing funny videos -- its USP, in general.

While VPN and APK make the applications available for users in India, lest we forget, it is the user stickiness or sheer addictive nature of these apps that ensures that customers keep coming back to them.

While Indian startups want to clone the likes of TikTok and other apps, it will take them a while to create the level of popularity achieved by TikTok and others.