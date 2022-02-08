MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Norwest, Elevation Capital-backed Minitfi in $40 million funding round

    The B2B startup will use the funds to strengthen infrastructure, expand offerings, including BNPL solutions for small and medium enterprises, and scale co-lending platform

    Priyanka Iyer
    February 08, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Business-to-business (B2B) lending platform Mintifi has raised $40 million in a Series C round of funding led by Norwest Venture Partners and Elevation Capital, the company said on February 8.

    The round brings the company's valuation in the range of $150-200 million. The startup will use the funds to continue building its tech infrastructure, expand offerings, including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), scale the co-lending platform and deepen engagement across the supply chain, the startup said.

    Founded in 2017 by Anup Agarwal, Ankit Mehta and Sanjoy Shome, Mintifi works with large companies and extends credit in exchange of supplying inventory across their supply chain network, including to distributors and retailers.

    Its clients include Tata Motors, Bridgestone Tyres, Berger Paints, Polycab, NIVEA and Jockey.

    The startup has seen more than four-fold growth year-on-year, with annualised purchases finance touching $300 million and it expects to cross $1 billion by 2023, the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Speaking to Moneycontrol, Agarwal who is the co-founder and CEO of the startup said the company's non-performing assets (NPAs) were around 0.5 percent of its credit costs.

    "We have a credit cost of less than one percent, and we don't spend any money in acquiring new customers. Since we deal directly with companies, we also borrow at a cost of just 10 percent," he said.

    Prior to this round, Mintifi raised equity and debt to the tune of $60 million. This round of funding will enable Mintifi to expand their capital base to over $500 million.

    Besides Norwest and Elevation, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Lok Capital are also investors in the company.

    "As part of our business model, the money is never paid directly to the SME borrower. We make the payment directly to the principal suppliers, indirectly funding these SMEs against an inventory that they are buying," Agarwal said. The model ensures that instances of frauds and inflated balance sheets are eliminated, he said.

    The SME digital lending space has seen immense growth over the past two years after an initial slowdown in 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Most players like Rupifi, RazorpayX and KredX lend in partnerships with banks. Others like Lendingkart and NeoGrowth Credit lend from their books too, besides through partnerships.

    The space set to grow as banks and NBFCs are willing to deploy a large amount of liquidity through partnerships—a model that enables them to lend while not taking the risk on their books entirely.

    Investors, too, are bullish on fintech lending as Covid-19 opens up a host of possibilities in the form of data that can be used to underwrite these loans.

    Niren Shah, Managing Director and Head at Norwest Venture Partners India, said, “Mintifi adopts a full stack approach to address the transaction, financing and payments needs of the B2B ecosystem through its unique B2B BNPL solution and technology platform. Mintifi’s offering has witnessed strong adoption from over 100 leading brands in India, while operating a profitable business model.”

    Over the years, Mintifi created a distinctive business model with a very strong product-market fit and customer delight and as a result, the business has demonstrated strong growth as well as unit economics, said Mridul Arora, Partner at Elevation Capital.
    Priyanka Iyer
    Tags: #Elevation Capital #fintech #Mintifi #Norwest Venture Partners #SME lending
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 12:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.