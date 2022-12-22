Northern Arc India Impact Fund raises Rs 65 crore from Belgian Investment Company

India-based private debt fund managers Northern Arc Investments Managers (NAIM), on December 22, said it raised Rs 65 crore Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (BIO), a member of EDFI (European Development Finance Institutions). BIO invested the amount in Northern Arc Impact India Fund (NAIIF), NAIM’s eighth fund.

In a statement, the company said it will use the fresh fund to support and address the funding gaps for impact enterprises (IE) through “easy, reliable, and sustainable” access to finance.

The new fund, NAIIF, is a SEBI-registered second-category Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). It has a total corpus of Rs 700 crore raised from investors, including domestic and international development financial institutions, global impact firms, domestic financial institutions, banks, corporate treasuries, and domestic and global family offices, the company said.

“BIO’s investment in the fund brings together catalytic capital and capacity building and spurs ecosystem development to bridge the financing gap for SMEs and IEs in emerging markets. Through the investment, the fund strives to not only provide financing for income generating purposes but also to enrich lives through opportunities for home ownership and improvement, access to sanitation, and vehicle ownership, amongst many others,” said Ravi Vukkadala, chief executive officer (CEO) of Northern Arc Investments.

According to the company, the key investors that participated in the first close included Blue Earth Capital -- a global impact investment firm, Anthos Fund & Asset Management -- an asset management and investment advisory services firm from the Netherlands, and Calvert Impact Capital -- a United States-based institutional impact investor.

NAIIF said it exercised the green-shoe option of an additional Rs 350 crore.

The firm added that it has deployed the total amount across 30 investments in impact-focused themes including financial inclusion, agritech, and climate tech. “Strengthening the private sector through impact investing promotes fair work practices, and gender equality, and combats poverty and climate change, which are the main obstacles to human progress. The Northern Arc India Impact Fund (NAIIF) is committed to supporting businesses and entrepreneurs that share this mission, and we are very optimistic about the work they are doing in this area,” said Carole Maman, chief investment officer (CIO) at BIO.

