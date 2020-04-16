App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NoBroker gets Rs 216 crore more from General Atlantic in Series C round

The real estate startup had raised $121 million from General Atlantic and Tiger Global in 2019.

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image
Representative image

Online real estate startup NoBroker has raised an additional Rs 216 crore from General Atlantic, regulatory filings made with the ministry of corporate affairs show. The investors picked up 33,187 shares in the company, paying a premium of Rs 65,115 a piece.

This is a part of the continuing series C round. The brokerage-free property company raised $121 million from General Atlantic and Tiger Global in 2019. Its other major investors include SAIF Partners and Beenext.

Moneycontrol wrote on April 8 that the Bengaluru-based company had reported a net loss of Rs 46.5 crore in the financial year 2019, up 48% from Rs 31.3 crore the previous last year. It reported a 55% jump in revenues for FY 2019 at Rs 21.6 crore from Rs 13.9 crore in the previous year.

The startup founded by Amit Kumar Aggarwal, Akhil Gupta and Saurabh Garg in 2014 is attempting to disrupt the real estate market by using technology and taking property listings online, thereby removing middlemen from the system. It competes with players such as Magicbricks, 99Acres and Housing.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #funding #General Atlantic #India #NoBroker #Real Estate #Startup

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.