No impact on sales due to slowdown: Amazon India

Exuding confidence about its India operations, Amazon said that there has been no impact of slowdown on its sales.

Amazon India on September 16 announced that its biggest annual sale festival will commence on September 29 and will end at midnight of October 4.

"The run rate (in terms of seller onboarding) hasn't seen any slowdown in the past 12 months. Even in the last three months, we have seen 10,000 sellers on an average being on-boarded every month," Gopal Pillai, Vice- President, seller services at Amazon India, told Moneycontrol.

When asked to elucidate about its impact on sales, he said: "It is not completely disconnected. Sellers don't come if there's no sale."

According to Manish Tiwary, Vice-President, category management, Amazon India, the reason behind this is that e-commerce constitutes a very small section of the retail market in India and therefore, it won't get impacted anytime soon.

"Any macro economic turn will actually hit the larger players and the larger channels first. Any business you talk about, e-commerce is very small. So if the predictions are right and if there is a slowdown, because I haven't seen any signs of it on Amazon.in, e-commerce will be way behind," Tiwary said.

These comments come at a time when companies across sectors such as automobile, consumer durable and FMCG products have witnessed a massive decline in sales. Even the financial market is looking at the government to salvage the situation.

Amazon, on the other hand, expects sales during its six-day Great Indian Festival to be better than last year.

"I see no reason why Diwali 2019 will not be better than Diwali 2018 or 2017," said Tiwary, even though he refrained from divulging their expected sales numbers.

Amazon is also expecting an increase in the average ticket size. "With time, people are getting more and more comfortable buying all kinds of goods online. Take Amazon.in for insatnce. Customers are very comfortable buying large appliances, furniture... The reason why our average ticket size will go up is because people are buying more premium products and they are buying across," he said.

Amazon claims that around 5 lakh sellers will participate in this year's festive sale. Much like the last year, it will offer customers multiple easy finance options with no cost EMI on debit and credit cards.