App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No-brand one-price-all startup bags $240 million in funding from SoftBank Vision Fund

The current assortment includes organic, non-GMO food, clean beauty and personal care products, non-toxic cleaners and home goods

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The promise of every product at $3 wowed SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son as a US-based startup bagged $240 million in funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund.

Brandless which sells over 300 products under its own label, or rather say without any label, promises to deliver everything on its website at $3. The website doesn’t list any other brand on its portal, thereby, selling only one kind of toothpaste, or coaster, or tree-free toilet paper.

"After just one year, we already offer more than 300 proprietary Brandless products and ship to 48 states every day in support of our thriving #Brandlesslife community," said Tina Sharkey, co-founder, and CEO of Brandless.

"SoftBank's deep experience in e-commerce, global network and long-term perspective will help us accelerate our mission to make better stuff accessible and affordable for more people."

related news

The company will use the funds to invest more in data science and technology and create even more products and categories. To keep up with growing customer demand, Brandless will also invest in its operations and logistics platforms and capabilities.

The current assortment includes organic, non-GMO food, clean beauty and personal care products, non-toxic cleaners and home goods.

Despite a small number of products available, the range is vast and exotic which includes organic pasta sauce, nontoxic dish soap, gluten-free veggie chips, etc. The products are comparatively cheaper from their equivalents available at sites like Amazon.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #SoftBank Vision Fund #Startup

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.