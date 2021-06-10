MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Niyo to acquire Bengaluru-based personal finance startup Index

This is Niyo’s second acquisition after acquiring Goldwise around mid-2020.

Payaswini Ranganath
June 10, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Digital banking fintech Niyo will acquire Bengaluru-based personal finance startup Index and will integrate latter's personal finance tracking features into its products to offer customised experience to customers.

This is Niyo’s second acquisition after acquiring Goldwise around mid-2020. Launched in 2020, Index founders Anand Krishna and Kumar Siddhartha will join Niyo.

By integrating Index's offerings, Niyo's customers will get access to their earnings, savings, investments, and insurance in a single view. They will also get notifications to plan their expenses,and pay bills, according to a statement.

Niyo recently launched savings and wealth account NiyoX in partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank. NiyoX is a zero balance account and is specially designed for millennials, where Index's offering could come in handy.

Vinay Bagri, co-founder and CEO of Niyo, said in the statement, “The aggregation and analytical capabilities of Index will help expand NiyoX’s functionality to equip users with the valuable insights they need to meet their financial goals. As always, our focus is on the customer and what we can empower the customer to do."

Close
Anand Krishna, CEO, and co-founder of Index said in a statement, “Combined with unique digital banking offerings, we will (Niyo and Index) be able to give unrivaled personal finance tools to users."
Payaswini Ranganath
TAGS: #fintech #NiYO
first published: Jun 10, 2021 03:24 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey