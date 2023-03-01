 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nexus Venture closes $700 million funding for India, US-based startups

Mar 01, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Nexus Venture Partners, which has backed unicorns like Unacademy, Postman and Delhivery, has closed $700 million in a new fund - Nexus Ventures VII - becoming the latest VC firm to raise a large corpus at a time when startup funding has dried up in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.

Through the fund, Nexus Venture Partners will invest in India and US-based startups and in sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), SaaS (software-as-a-service), fintech and commerce, the company has said in a blog post.

“There has been no better time for technology innovation. The pandemic has accelerated digital adoption worldwide across enterprises and consumers. Remote workforces have enabled startups to flourish by leveraging talent independent of geography. The recent breakthroughs in AI is enabling technologies to disrupt every sector faster than ever before,” the VC said in the blog.

“With one of the largest developer bases in the world, India is emerging as a key innovation and talent hub for global companies driving AI and software revolution. India is also among the fastest-growing economies on the planet, with accelerating digital consumption powered by best-in-class mobile data networks and advanced payments infrastructure,” the VC said.