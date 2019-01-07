Need further clarity on govt stance on private labels: CAIT

Not satisfied with the government's stance on private label products, traders association has demanded further clarification opposing any extension of the deadline of February 1.

In a communication sent to the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said answers provided by DIPP on different queries related to the new e-commerce policy has created confusion on the continuance of private labelling and branding.

"There is an urgent need to make it explicitly clear whether private labelling or branding is allowed under FDI policy in e-commerce or not," according to the statement. If it is allowed it will be contrary to the intention of the government to make e-commerce free from malpractice.

The government earlier this month clarified private labels will not be affected by the new rules. However, it barred e-commerce entities from exercising control over the inventory - goods purported to be sold directly or indirectly to influence the price of goods or services.

Under this clause, marketplaces who were selling private label products on their websites were also to be affected.

Private label products or brands are run by group companies of the parent marketplace or e-commerce sites.