App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Need further clarity on govt stance on private labels: CAIT

If private labelling is allowed it will be contrary to the intention of the government to make e-commerce free from malpractice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Not satisfied with the government's stance on private label products, traders association has demanded further clarification opposing any extension of the deadline of February 1.

In a communication sent to the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said answers provided by DIPP on different queries related to the new e-commerce policy has created confusion on the continuance of private labelling and branding.

"There is an urgent need to make it explicitly clear whether private labelling or branding is allowed under FDI policy in e-commerce or not," according to the statement. If it is allowed it will be contrary to the intention of the government to make e-commerce free from malpractice.

The government earlier this month clarified private labels will not be affected by the new rules. However, it barred e-commerce entities from exercising control over the inventory - goods purported to be sold directly or indirectly to influence the price of goods or services.

Under this clause, marketplaces who were selling private label products on their websites were also to be affected.

Private label products or brands are run by group companies of the parent marketplace or e-commerce sites.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #CAIT #E-commerce #Startup

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.