Nearly 73,000 startups registered in India with most in Maharashtra, minister tells parliament

The total number of startups registered in the country stood at 72,993 as on 30 June, minister of state for commerce and industries Som Parkash told parliament on July 20.

Until June 30, Maharashtra had the most number of startups, 13,519, followed by Karnataka's 8,881 and Delhi's 8,636.

The total number of people employed by startups as on 30 June was 7,67,754, shared the minister.

Again, Maharashtra topped the employment chart with its figure standing at 1,46,132 followed by Karnataka (1,03,541) and Delhi (87,643).

Parkash also mentioned several measures the government took to promote startups across the country, which include the Startup India Action Plan launched in 2016.

Other steps include enabling startups to wind up within 90 days versus 180 days for other companies.

Furthermore, startups incorporated on or after 1 April 2016 can apply for income tax exemption for three consecutive years out of 10 years since incorporation.

The most recent measure, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), aims to provide financial assistance to startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry, and commercialisation. A sum of Rs 945 crore has been sanctioned under SISFS for a period of four years starting from 2021-22.

However, there is no centralised compilation of information on the funding raised by startups, stated the minister.