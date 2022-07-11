English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Nearly 60 start-ups registered with ISRO since opening of space sector: Union Minister

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh said several of these start-ups are dealing with projects related to space debris management

    PTI
    July 11, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Around 60 start-ups have registered with ISRO since "unlocking" of the Indian space sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and quite a few of them are dealing with projects related to space debris management, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. The other start-up proposals vary from nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems and research, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Space said.

    He was speaking after inaugurating the "ISRO System for Safe & Sustainable Space Operation and Management" (IS4OM) here. "Nearly 60 start-ups have registered themselves to work with ISRO as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of unlocking the space. This includes a start-up 'Digantara' which is working on space debris management," Singh said.

    The minister said Modi has broken "many taboos of the past" by allowing private players in unlocking the space sector through ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited. Speaking about the space debris management, Singh said, "Today, we have addressed an issue which is of great importance. It is related to space traffic management, which India has embarked on. We want a sustainable space sector."

    According to him, space debris and space traffic are the areas that need focus to avoid any damage to the satellites of strategic and commercial importance. The initiative aims at predicting the fall of debris with accuracy and sending the debris to the "graveyard" space orbit.

    "India is taking a lead by dropping cues for others to follow," Singh said. ISRO chairman S Somanath said the space debris management may involve usage of laser and electromagnetic means to clear the debris in future.

    Close

    Related stories

    The initiative also encourages refuelling and reusing the debris, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) #start-up
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 10:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.