Nearly 60% of Byju's Tuition Center customers request refunds in 2 years

Nearly 60% of Byju's Tuition Center customers have requested refunds in the past two years, highlighting significant parental dissatisfaction in the latest setback for the world's most valuable edtech startup.

Between November 9, 2021, and July 11, 2023, a total of 43,625 refund requests were submitted to Byju's Tuition Centers, as per internal data exclusively obtained by Moneycontrol. Out of these, Byju's has processed 41,198 requests, accounting for approximately 95 percent of the total refund requests. To date, Byju’s has sold nearly 75,000 Tuition Center subscriptions.

"We refute these baseless numbers. Your information is wildly inaccurate," a spokesperson for Byju's said.

The high refund rates suggest that students are dissatisfied with the quality and format of the courses offered at Byju's Tuition Centers (BTC). BTC was once seen as a driver of future growth, but Byju's has since changed course and put expansion plans on hold. The company has decided not to open any new tuition centers this year, a significant departure from its original goal of leasing at least 300 additional centers.

Moneycontrol spoke with the parents of 15 students to assess their sentiments, particularly in light of the recent criticism faced by Byju's. Except for the parents of two students, everyone else engaged in an extensive discussion about various issues. These topics encompassed inadequate CCTV camera installation, irregular classes, falsified attendance records, and insufficient communication regarding cancellations and refunds.

Moneycontrol was added to a WhatsApp group of 127 parents whose children are registered at Byju's Tuition Center in Saraswati Nagar, Jodhpur. The group also included a few former employees who were laid off from the company.

“Byju’s ko refund karna padega.” (Byju’s will have to issue a refund.)

“Hum sab ko refund chahiye aur ye sirf consumer court dila sakta hai.” (We all want refund and only the consumer court can help us with this.)

These messages were among the numerous expressions of frustration from parents in the group. Their discussions revolved around strategies to enhance their refund appeals following a series of unsuccessful attempts. Furthermore, they shared their experiences of encountering unresponsiveness and discourtesy from Byju's staff while making these requests.

Parents in the group also shared the refund request letters they had sent to Byju's. They had visited the Saraswati Nagar Tuition Center at least twice to meet with the management there, but had not received a satisfactory response.

“Classes have not been happening on time, our kids are sitting in staff rooms and studying instead of classrooms. Students are constantly complaining about the quality of lectures. So many times, we asked the managers to address these issues, but never got any response,” said a parent requesting anonymity.

“The trigger actually was that in July, the class manager on whom we all trusted the most with our students, was forced to resign and when he refused to do that, the company levelled serious false allegation against him and terminated him with immediate effect. We didn’t want to continue sending our kids to a tuition center that has such horrible on-ground issues,” the parent added.

As things stand, all parents have stopped sending their children to the tuition center and have submitted formal requests for refunds. However, the staff there has been marking the attendance of children every day to show higher occupancy, and they have not responded to the parents' refund requests. Moneycontrol has seen screenshots of these developments.

The ongoing challenges facing BTCs are yet another headache for India's most valuable startup, which was already facing a range of difficulties. The company had been banking on the concept of hybrid learning to mitigate the impact of the post-Covid slowdown. However, BTCs came under fire last month when some of its area business heads (ABHs) planned to protest against Byju's for allegedly withholding their incentives and variable pay, Moneycontrol reported in July.

Byju’s also conducted an emergency town hall with all BTC employees to address their concerns and agreed to pay incentives from August and the variable pay by next quarter. Byju’s also said that it wouldn’t lay off any BTC employees.

Byju's was the first edtech company in India to make inroads into offline tutoring, anticipating that it would become an integral part of tutoring after the Covid-19 pandemic. Byju's had set aside more than $200 million for this initiative and hoped to launch 500 such tuition centers across 200 cities in India in 2022. It also hoped to create 10,000 new jobs through these tuition centers.

“Managing offline classes is a whole different beast. Ideally, a company exploring that should have done either of the things–hire an experienced (offline experience) team or acquire a company,” said a top edtech investor, requesting anonymity.

The issues within BTC have emerged just as Byju's is grappling with the challenge of finalising a prolonged and essential funding round. Concurrently, the company finds itself engaged in ongoing negotiations with Davidson Kempner, the entity that extended approximately $250 million to Byju's with Aakash's shares as collateral. Furthermore, discussions are underway with the Term Loan B lenders in the US, who are insisting on a higher interest yield concerning the $1.2 billion debt procured in November 2021.