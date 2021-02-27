NDMC, IIT-Kanpur launch initiative for startups to present innovative solutions on civic issues

Start up competition- Civic Tech Innovation Launchpad.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has started a first-of-its-kind initiative, where startups will be offered a technical launchpad to present innovative solutions for civic issues such as waste management, town planning and sanitation and hygiene, and water management.

NDMC has partnered with Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur to launch this 15-day competition called, 'CiTe- Civic Tech Innovation Launchpad'. The initiative was virtually inaugurated on February 25 by a panel led by Himanshu Gupta, IAS, and Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, SIIC IIT Kanpur.

"The initiative will provide a well-deserved platform to the young Indian minds passionate to solve civic issues. Such facilitation must be promoted rampantly across the nation to promote purpose-driven innovation. This initiative aims to provide support to an Atmanirbhar Bharat and is just the beginning of putting India on the map of social innovation,” said Gupta.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said the aim of the competition was to encourage startups and innovators to present interesting solutions to these everyday civic issues. The top three ideas will be supported by the launchpad and will also receive technical and business mentorship at SIIC, IIT Kanpur, reported PTI.

Startups and innovators selected under CiTe will receive up to Rs 25 lakh worth of innovation fellowship and prototype development support, with a chance to refine these solutions, the civic body said.

The call for applications is open and will remain open till March 3. Any Indian entity, individual innovator, or student can apply to be a part of CiTe.