NCLAT to pronounce verdict in Oyo insolvency case on July 7

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will pronounce the order in the Rakesh Yadav vs Anuj Tejpal of Oyo Hotels case on July 7. The court concluded its hearings in the case which involves claims for payments by hotels from Oyo Group on June 23.

Oyo was first served a notice by the Gurgaon-based hotelier Rakesh Yadav in 2019. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted a plea for corporate insolvency proceeding against Oyo group's subsidiary Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd (OHHPL) in April following the hotelier's complaint.

It also appointed advocate Keyur Jagdishbhai Shah as the interim resolution professional (IRP), besides asking other creditors of the company to submit their claims as well, in keeping with the insolvency code.

Even as this happened, Oyo was quick to challenge the order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

During the same week, providing interim relief, NCLAT halted the formation of a committee of creditors following an appeal by OHHPL stating that a demand draft of Rs 16 lakh, the pending amount claimed by Yadav, was issued to him under protest.

Now with the original party having an out-of-court settlement with Oyo, the appellate tribunal has to decide whether claims by other creditors against Oyo should be admitted.

The hoteliers who have submitted their claims in this case are arguing that once insolvency proceedings have been admitted in the NCLT, all parties concerned must be heard.

Interestingly while hearing the arguments of the hoteliers, on multiple occasions, Justice Anant Bijay Singh was seen remarking that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) needed a separate provision for startups like Oyo that had no assets.

While the IRP is yet to reveal the details of the total amount claimed by creditors it is expected to be upwards of Rs 200 crore.