NCLAT concludes hearings in Oyo case; hotel creditors argue their claims must be upheld

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal concluded hearings in a case involving claims for payments by hotels from Oyo Group and will issue an order in the matter soon.

With the original party said to be seeking withdrawal of the case after settling its dispute with Oyo, the appellate tribunal has to decide whether claims by other creditors against Oyo should be admitted.

Earlier in the day, the counsel for one such creditor questioned the urgency with which Oyo was trying to close the case.

Although Oyo was first served a notice by the Gurgaon-based hotelier in 2019, the hospitality company settled the matter in 2021 only after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted insolvency proceedings against it, Ramchandra Madan, counsel for Lovely Hotels, one of the intervening creditors, argued in the NCLAT on June 23 in the case involving Oyo Hotels and Homes Private Ltd. (OHHPL) vs Rakesh Yadav.

“For the first time they appear before my lords only on May 4 to try and persuade lordship that now we have entered into a settlement,” Madan said. “The only reason I point out these specific dates to my lordship is because today the appellant and the respondents come before my lordships and say there is an urgency.”

Once insolvency proceedings have been admitted in the NCLT, all parties concerned must be heard, said Madan, who represents Lovely Hotels and four other hotels that have filed claims seeking payment of a total of Rs 17 crore from Oyo.

Krishnendu Datta, a senior advocate who appeared on behalf of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), said Oyo had assets worth Rs 300 crore as of March 2019. He also clarified that FHRAI is a non-profit representative body of 1,000 members and wasn’t a rival of Oyo.

The issue started in March after Gurgaon-based hotelier Yadav accused OHHPL, an Ahmedabad-based subsidiary of Oyo Group, of defaulting on payments and violating an agreement that required it to operate and maintain the hotel under the Oyo brand.

Following Yadav’s complaint, the NCLT admitted a plea for corporate insolvency proceedings against OHHPL on April 1. The tribunal appointed advocate Keyur Jagdishbhai Shah as the interim resolution professional and asked other creditors of the company to submit their claims, in keeping with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

OHHPL immediately challenged the order in the appellate tribunal and stated that a demand draft of Rs 16 lakh, the pending amount claimed by Yadav, was issued to him under protest. The NCLAT halted the formation of the committee of creditors but did not stay the insolvency resolution process, which meant that other aggrieved hotel owners could still submit their claims.

According to submissions made during the proceedings that followed, claims totalling over Rs 225 crore have been received against Oyo.

Yadav and Oyo are said to have reached an out-of-court settlement, which has brought this case to a turning point.

The lawyers of the hotels that have filed claims against Oyo have argued that their pleas must be accepted by the court. This is the only window they have because the threshold for creditors to take a company to the NCLT for insolvency proceedings was raised in March 2020 to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh.

Since Yadav’s case has been going on since 2019, he was eligible for the claim. However, those with claims of less than Rs 1 crore won’t be able to file a fresh case, given the cap.

Separately, NCLAT judge Anant Bijay Singh had remarked that the IBC needs a separate provision for startups because they are internet companies without any assets.