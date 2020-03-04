NCLAT asks CCI to probe Flipkart over allegations of unfair trade practices

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on March 4 asked India's antitrust regulator to go ahead with its investigation against e-commerce firm Flipkart for alleged unfair practices, virtually overturning a Karnataka High Court order that had put the probe on hold.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe comes as a blow to Walmart-owned Flipkart, which is looking to cut losses and go public in the next few years. For FY19, Flipkart's holding entity in Singapore brought down losses to Rs 17,231 crore from Rs 46,900 crore in the previous year.

The director general will probe the charges, a three-member bench led by chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya said, setting aside a CCI ruling that absolved Flipkart. That order though had come on charges made by another group of traders and much before the anti-trust regulator announced its probe early this year.

On January 13, CCI said it would investigate the allegations after a traders group accused Flipkart and archival Amazon of anticompetitive practices by resorting to predatory pricing in the smartphone category.

A few weeks later, both the companies, separately, obtained stay orders from the Karnataka High Court.

Responding to similar charges, CCI had in November 2018 said that looking at the structure of the online marketplace platforms in India, "it does not appear that any one player in the market is commanding any dominant position at this stage of evolution of market".

"The Confederation of All India Traders welcomes the order of NCLAT made today, directing the DG, Competition Commission of India, to carry investigation into business practices of Flipkart," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the traders' body.

The order would impact the stay granted by the high court, he said.

"Our lawyers will examine the implications of the order and then we will decide our future course of legal action," Khandelwal added.

India's e-commerce market is a firm duopoly, with Flipkart and Amazon cornering the market. While neither of them has emerged as the clear market leader, they have been accused of anti-trade practices owing to deep discounting and giving preferences to their brands over external sellers, among other things.

Snapdeal, Paytm and ShopClues are the also in the play but on the fringes.