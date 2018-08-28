myUpchar raises $5 million in Series A funding

myUpchar, a voice-based health information platform in local languages, has raised a Series A round of $5 million from Nexus Venture Partners, Omidyar Network and Shunwei Capital.

The amount will be used in product and technology upgradation, that will include strengthening of voice, video and virtual reality interfaces along with the development of newer interfaces that will make large-scale remote provision of health services.

“We have a unique opportunity to solve the acute awareness and access problem in the healthcare space. Our focus over the next couple of years is to address this gap via technology and content. myUpchar platform will become the one-stop solution for every Indian seeking healthcare information and services in Indian languages. As our technology gets smarter and smarter, we will personalize every user’s experience to enhance our ability to have a real impact on their health outcomes,” said Rajat Garg, co-founder and CEO, myUpchar.

The company has partnered with doctors to create credible and authoritative health content in 13 Indian languages across various disciplines such as allopathy, ayurveda and homeopathy.

“We are truly excited to partner with Rajat and Manuj on their mission to build the definitive healthcare access gateway for the Bharat market which has its own unique healthcare challenges. The team has done an exceptional job in building market leadership across the Hindi belt and now plans to scale their content and integrated consultation platform to several other regional languages,” said Sameer Brij Verma, Managing Director, Nexus Venture Partners.

The company was founded by Rajat Garg and Manuj Garg in Delhi.