Myntra EORS: Sales jump 47% YoY on 2.8 million orders

Myntra, a fashion marketplace recorded 47 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth and grossed 8x sales over normal days at the end of the 8th edition of its four-day 'End of Reason Sale'.

Two million people shopped for 9 million products across Myntra and Jabong, making it the largest fashion and lifestyle sale in the country.

Overall, 50 percent of its total sales came from Tier 2 and Tier 3. The company had 34 percent increase in traffic platform over last year with 3.6 million app installs and 5 lakh new customers.

“With each passing edition, EORS gets bigger and better and EORS 8 is the biggest one yet with 2 million users shopping for 9 million items over 4 days. Traffic to our platforms rose by 3x over normal days and we recorded a 47 percent growth in sales over last year and have acquired 5 lakh new customers across both the platforms. We recorded 7600 orders per minute at peak and had over 2.8 million orders placed over the four-day sale," said Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong.

The highest order value by an individual shopper on the platform was Rs 4.6 lakhs. The company processed 389 orders per minute on an average during the sale.