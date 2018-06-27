App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Myntra EORS: Sales jump 47% YoY on 2.8 million orders

Two million people shopped for 9 million products across Myntra and Jabong, making it the largest fashion and lifestyle sale in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Myntra, a fashion marketplace recorded 47 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth and grossed 8x sales over normal days at the end of the 8th edition of its four-day 'End of Reason Sale'.

Overall, 50 percent of its total sales came from Tier 2 and Tier 3. The company had 34 percent increase in traffic platform over last year with 3.6 million app installs and 5 lakh new customers.

“With each passing edition, EORS gets bigger and better and EORS 8 is the biggest one yet with 2 million users shopping for 9 million items over 4 days. Traffic to our platforms rose by 3x over normal days and we recorded a 47 percent growth in sales over last year and have acquired 5 lakh new customers across both the platforms. We recorded 7600 orders per minute at peak and had over 2.8 million orders placed over the four-day sale," said Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong.

The highest order value by an individual shopper on the platform was Rs 4.6 lakhs. The company processed 389 orders per minute on an average during the sale.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #EORS #Myntra #Startup

