Myntra acquires Bangalore-based consumer-tech startup Witworks

Myntra has announced that it has acquired a Bangalore-based technology startup Witworks on Monday.

This acquisition will enable Myntra to develop wearable products for their in-house brands as well as leverage the technology to drive innovation and enhance consumer engagement in the future.

As part of the acquisition, Myntra has inducted the team into its Innovation Labs, further strengthening the company's technology team and augmenting its product development capabilities.

“Wearables is currently a Rs 300 crore industry in India and is growing rapidly, with online contributing 60% to the total business. This acquisition will help us to solidify our position in this segment and enable us to develop and launch cutting-edge wearable products like smart shoes, connected smart watches and interactive/intelligent clothing with biosensors," said Jeyandran Venugopal, CTO, Myntra.

Witworks was founded in 2014 by Somnath Meher, Ankit DP and Chandrashekhar Iyer. The company focuses on producing smart wearable devices and software.

The platform integrates a host of native and third-party services capable of innovative voice and visual interactions, designed specifically for wearable devices.