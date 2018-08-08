MS Dhoni acquires 25% stake in sports tech start-up Run Adam

Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni has acquired 25 percent stake in sports tech start-up Run Adam that connects athletes to resources such as coaches, sponsors, academies, experts, specialists, among others, for an undisclosed fee.

As part of the deal, the 37-year-old cricketer will also assume the role of mentor and brand ambassador for the budding company, The Economic Times reported.

“Run Adam will play a significant role in the life of aspiring sportspersons to help achieve their dreams. My decision to take a stake in the company was due to the passion of the team and their vision for sportspersons,” said former Indian Captain at the launch of Run Adam.

The startup, which was launched by Dhoni on Tuesday in Mumbai, is expected to be India's first sports tech-oriented platform that will help aspiring athletes hone their professional journey.

“India is yet to achieve its full potential in sports and this is not because there is a lack of talent in the country. Pursuing sports is expensive in terms of money, time and other sacrifices that one has to make. Most athletes come from humble beginnings and are unable to reach their full potential due to lack of resources,” said K Yeragaselvan, MD and CEO of Run Adam.

With Run Adam, Yeragaselvan aims to bridge this gap, which in turn will broaden, if not improve the current pool of athletes in the country. "For a small access fee, athletes can instantly connect to various aforementioned resources from across the world."