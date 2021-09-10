business Moneycontrol Masterclass Ep 15 | Delivery wars: 15-minute groceries, anyone? From 30 minutes to 15 minutes to even 10 minutes- the likes of Swiggy, Dunzo and Grofers are pushing limits when it comes to delivering groceries at your doorstep. But what toll does hyperlocal delivery take on workers? Do you really need your groceries delivered in 15 minutes? Watch our ace panel of experts comprising Aditi Surie of IIHS; Kabeer Biswas of Dunzo; TN Hari of BigBasket; and Abhishek Bansal of Shadowfax dissect this phenomenon on this edition of Moneycontrol Masterclass