Moneycontrol Masterclass | Decoding the funding winter: Is the Indian startup party coming to an end?

The start-up funding euphoria of 2021 is slowing, paving way to more caution. Deals are taking longer to close, VCs are asking many questions and larger rounds seem far and few in between. So is it already winter for startup funding in India? Will there be a rebound? Will tech IPOs take off in the current environment? Watch our expert panel comprising Jitendra Gupta of Jupiter, Madhukar Sinha of India Quotient, Tarana Lalwani of Innoven Capital and Sandeep Jethwani of Dezerv discuss this and more.