Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

1 Market Buzz

Making the most of a bad situation

Despite signs of gradual improvement, it is almost certain that the global and domestic economy will suffer a massive fall in FY21 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Economic activity continues to remain weak and will lead to a 6.1 percent contraction in India's GDP in the current fiscal, foreign brokerage Nomura said on July 21. Official data also suggests a surge in inflation, which will further drag down the GDP. When the outlook for GDP growth is poor or if the GDP growth is likely to fall, the markets tend to trade lower. So how to make the best of a bad situation? Read here.

2 Big Story

Adani’s big shift from coal to clean energy

Coal baron Gautam Adani, 58, is transforming his $27-billion Adani Group from India's leading coal-trading firm to the “world's largest” green energy company. That is quite a turnaround for a company that was India’s first mine development operator and which recently won a 10-year-long bruising battle in Australia’s Queensland to start work on a coal mine. According to Adani, by 2025, Adani Green’s renewable capacity of 25 GW will overtake the group’s thermal capacity of less than 20GW. Perhaps the opposition he faced in Australia has played a role in the company taking the green route or is it plain economics? Read here.

3 Your Money

No free lunches

Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor and Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, on July 23 said that central bank has been expanding its balance sheet and purchasing government bonds on the back of surplus liquidity amid the economic slowdown. The former governor said central banks in many developing markets are resorting to such policies and disagreed with votaries of the "modern monetary theory" who support this, making it clear that there are no free lunches. It can be seen that at present there is excess liquidity in the system as people get more risk averse and save more and the demand for credit is slow. Read here.

4 Global Watch

China to regulate social media news sites

China's top internet watchdog will launch a new campaign to crack down on the social media accounts of independent news providers. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will target commercial websites and social media accounts that illegally write and edit news items, and repost news articles from non-compliant sources, the CAC said in a statement on its website. It would also deal with click-bait stories, misinformation, and other sensationlised online content, it added. The CAC said it would also regulate online forums and live streamed lectures, and push media sites to propagate more positive energy. Read here.

5 Tech Tattle

Google promises privacy with virus app but can track location

When Google and Apple announced plans in April for free software to help alert people of their possible exposure to the coronavirus, the companies promoted it as “privacy preserving” and said it would not track users’ locations. Encouraged by those guarantees, Germany, Switzerland and other countries used the code to develop national virus alert apps that have been downloaded more than 20 million times. But for the apps to work on smartphones with Google’s Android operating system — the most popular in the world — users must first turn on the device location setting, which enables GPS and may allow Google to determine their locations. Read here.

6 Startup Tales

Virus tests founder-VC relationship

Founders and VCs are in the business of relationships and it is critical for a company’s growth that the two are on the same page. Even one misunderstanding can cause major issues. Video calls and online conferencing can never be a substitute when it comes to convincing potential investors, say founders. “On video calls, people are either multi-tasking or often distracted. On top of that, if you aren't communicating enough, cumulatively, you are doing a lot more damage to the relationship than you realise,” says Karthik Reddy, managing partner at Blume Ventures, an early-stage investor. “Meeting someone even once a quarter levels the relationship. The trust is reset and comfort is re-established.” Read here.

7 Tailpiece

