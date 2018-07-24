MobiKwik hires three business heads in its leadership team

MobiKwik, a digital financial services platform, announced the appointment of three business heads. The appointments are in line with the ongoing restructuring of the senior leadership team.

Deepak Batra has joined as Head-Online Business at MobiKwik. He will be responsible to help the partners drive sustained growth in the online business.

Jalaj Khurana will head the unorganised retail business and be majorly accountable for offline business through unorganised merchant network. Chandan Joshi has been appointed to head the organised retail.

Batra, with over 12 years of experience, is a seasoned general manager with an experience in scaling consumer internet businesses.

Earlier, he was responsible for setting up monetisation at OLX India and establishing real estate category nationally for the classifieds business. An ex-consultant from Bain, he graduated from IIT Delhi and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Jalaj Khurana is an IIM Calcutta graduate, with over 13 years of sales & marketing experience in the FMCG industry having worked for organisations like Reckitt Benckiser and Dabur in a variety of roles and geographies.

He also has entrepreneurial experience as the co-founder of a Gurgaon-based online grocery retail start-up.

Chandan Joshi has been a financial trader in global financial markets with Credit Suisse in London & Hong Kong.

In 2015, he returned to India and launched Paketts, an innovative last mile logistics service company. He successfully exited the business after Paketts was acquired by Nuvo Logistics in 2017. He is a graduate from IIT Delhi and MBA from London Business School.

Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, and Director, MobiKwik, said, “MobiKwik is evolving to become India’s largest digital financial services platform. We are in the process of rejigging so as to address the current and future business requirements. The hiring of the 3 Business Heads is in line with our business strategy. We are confident that the combined knowledge, expertise, and experience that the 3 Business Heads will bring to the firm will further strengthen our foothold in the market. This move will ensure that our leadership team that is geared up to drive the next wave of growth at MobiKwik. We look forward to a long-term and fruitful association.”