Metadome raises $4 million from Chiratae Ventures, Lenskart Vision Fund and others

Gurugram-based Metadome (earlier known as Adloid), a metaverse and augmented-reality buil der platform for creators and brands has raised $4 million from Chiratae Ventures and Lenskart Vision Fund as part of their pre-series-A funding.

The round also saw participation from Easemytrip Co-founder Prashant Pitti, Seeders, and 100x Entrepreneur.

This is Lenskart's first investment. Earlier this year, the omnichannel retailer had said it would invest on technologies enabling access to vision care, eye testing technologies, omnichannel retail solutions across logistics, supply chain, merchandising, marketing, in-store automation, and deep tech solutions.

Metadome will provide the no-code infrastructure to millions of creators & brands to build immersive experiences for the virtual world.

Started in 2016 in augmented reality globally with focus of bringing life-like AR experiences to all smartphones, Metadome has built compression techniques to enable the scale for AR experiences and created a library of 100k+ 3D assets.

Over the last few years, the company has identified key problems in the AR/VR space and the focus has been on achieving photorealistic rendering quality and enabling that experience across the entire network of smartphones.

The company will be expanding its product and tech teams and inviting the creator community to build a metaverse which can host 1 Billion experiences a day by 2023. It also plans to strengthen it’s customer success and delivery in North America & other geographies to support its enterprise offerings.

The company has been bootstrapped so far and is growing organically by 3x YoY, said the company.

"With Metadome, our vision is to build a new world so satisfying where people would want to live in it and not be forced to come. It resonates with our team's life mission of solving the inherent problems of the real & virtual world. We are using our existing expertise in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and computer vision to build a one-one mapping of the real world and creating an experience of life beyond the real world,” said Kanav Singla, Founder and CEO of Metadome.

Metadome enables AR deployments across automobile, home-decor, beauty & accessories, and consumer electronics, and is currently working with players Hewlett Packard(HP), Tata Motors(parent company- Jaguar Land Rover), Hero MotoCorp(largest 2-wheeler OEM globally), Asian Paints, Titan Eyeplus, Royal Enfield, Cardekho and more, to create immersive 3D & AR experiences for their customers.