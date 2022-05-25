Meta partners Kalaari Capital to help scale early-stage startups

Through this initiative, Meta will provide Kalaari Capital's portfolio companies with timely business and digital skills support

Meta has on May 25 announced a partnership with early-stage venture capital (VC) fund Kalaari Capital to upskill and scale young businesses as part of its VC Brand Incubator initiative.

Through this initiative, Meta will provide Kalaari Capital's portfolio companies with timely business and digital skills support along with customized training to improve key profitability levers such as new customer acquisition, reach and brand engagement, the company said in a statement.

These portfolio firms will be from various emerging sectors such as edtech, social commerce, gaming, and fintech, it said.

"Indian startups are powerful agents of economic growth and social change. As startups scale, they need to leverage several tools and platforms such as Meta to support their growth. We are delighted to partner with Meta’s VC Brand Incubator, as we look to collectively enable this digital ecosystem and turbocharge the growth of our early-stage companies" said Vani Kola, Founder and MD of Kalaari Capital.

Kalaari Capital has so far backed more than 90 startups. Among its recent investments include Aasthey, Guardian Link, Bombay Play, Samosa Party, Phable and Zocket.

Meta said this partnership marks the completion of three years of this initiative, during which it has tied-up with 16 VC funds and has skilled, trained, and mentored more than 500 small businesses at various stages of their growth journey.

Among the VC firms that have participated in the programme include Sequoia India, Fireside Ventures, Elevation Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Anthill Ventures and Stellaris Ventures.





