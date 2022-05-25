English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Meta partners Kalaari Capital to help scale early-stage startups

    Meta has tied up with sixteen venture capital funds in India as part of its VC Brand Incubator initiative until now

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
    Through this initiative, Meta will provide Kalaari Capital's portfolio companies with timely business and digital skills support

    Through this initiative, Meta will provide Kalaari Capital's portfolio companies with timely business and digital skills support

    Meta has on May 25 announced a partnership with early-stage venture capital (VC) fund Kalaari Capital to upskill and scale young businesses as part of its VC Brand Incubator initiative.

    Through this initiative, Meta will provide Kalaari Capital's portfolio companies with timely business and digital skills support along with customized training to improve key profitability levers such as new customer acquisition, reach and brand engagement, the company said in a statement.

    These portfolio firms will be from various emerging sectors such as edtech, social commerce, gaming, and fintech, it said.

    "Indian startups are powerful agents of economic growth and social change. As startups scale, they need to leverage several tools and platforms such as Meta to support their growth. We are delighted to partner with Meta’s VC Brand Incubator, as we look to collectively enable this digital ecosystem and turbocharge the growth of our early-stage companies" said Vani Kola, Founder and MD of Kalaari Capital.

    Kalaari Capital has so far backed more than 90 startups. Among its recent investments include Aasthey, Guardian Link, Bombay Play, Samosa Party, Phable and Zocket.

    Close

    Related stories

    Meta said this partnership marks the completion of three years of this initiative, during which it has tied-up with 16 VC funds and has skilled, trained, and mentored more than 500 small businesses at various stages of their growth journey.

    Among the VC firms that have participated in the programme include Sequoia India, Fireside Ventures, Elevation Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Anthill Ventures and Stellaris Ventures.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Kalaari Capital #Meta #Startup
    first published: May 25, 2022 01:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.