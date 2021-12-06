Mensa Brands acquires its 13th brand home décor label Folkulture

Mensa Brands has acquired its 13th brand which is a home decor brand Folkulture. The brand founded in 2015, retails largely on Amazon in the US, Canada & UK, apart from other online platforms. Some of its product categories include, Kitchen & Dining Linen, Home Décor, Incense Holders, Mandala Tapestry and more.

Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands, said, “Folkulture is an important partnership for us in the burgeoning home décor category, which is one of our focus areas considering its potential in the domestic and overseas markets. We have created a roadmap for Folkulture to grow 10x by 2025. We will also be looking at adding more channels and products for the brand in the months ahead, while also strengthening its presence in key global markets.”

Rinkesh Mehta and Chaiti Jain, co-founders of Folkulture, said, “With Mensa, we are positive that Folkulture will see exponential growth in the next few years, and we are immensely proud to have such an amazing team backing our brand.” The brand also said that during the recent Cyber Monday Sale, it clocked an average of 2 units of sales each minute.

​​Mensa runs a model similar to the US-based Thrasio, which buys profitable, well-reviewed online sellers on Amazon and turbocharges their growth with technology, marketing and product growth chops. Its other 12 brands include categories such as designer sarees, jewellery, men’s wear, smart devices and personal care. The company earlier said that most of these brands are growing 100 percent year-on-year since the time of acquisition. The six-month-old venture which was the fastest Indian startup to become a ‘unicorn’, closes end-to-end acquisitions within 4-6 weeks.

The other brands competing in the space include GlobalBees, Upscalio and GOAT Brand Labs.