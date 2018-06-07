Meesho raises $11.5 million from Sequoia and existing investors

Meesho, a Bangalore-based reselling platform, has raised USD 11.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Sequoia India. The company has raised USD 15 million in total so far.

Existing investors such as SAIF Partners, Y Combinator and Venture Highway also participated in the round.

It will utilise the funds to accelerate hiring and product development, while expanding the categories on the platform.

“We have grown 20X since our Series A last year, and we continue to be the biggest cheerleader for the social reselling model that we have built from scratch over the last two years. With the new investment, we plan to double down on our mission to create 20M entrepreneurs over the next two years by expanding our suite of tools," said Vidit Aatrey.

Meesho provides an online platform, as well as sourcing, logistics and payments tools, to help “social sellers” launch, build and promote online businesses using WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media channels. The company was founded in Bangalore in 2015 by IIT-Delhi graduates Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal.

“Social commerce is the future of e-commerce in India. People buy from people they trust, and that’s what Meesho enables. Entrepreneurs, many of them women, use the Meesho platform to recommend, customize and sell to their family and friends,” said Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India Advisors.