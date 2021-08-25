Meesho files criminal complaints against fraudulent users

Social media, mobile tech & communication | Vidit Aatrey (27), Sanjeev Barnwal (28), Co-founders, Meesho

Social commerce startup Meesho has filed criminal complaints against fraudulent users who have sent unconsented orders to its customers to address platform abuse issues, it said in a statement on August 25.

"Complaints have been filed in both Kolkata and Bangalore, as it was found to have appropriate jurisdiction, based on our internal analysis. We continue to work closely with these local authorities and will cooperate with them in their investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice," it said.

The company claimed that these unconsented orders accounted for only 0.01% of the total numbers. It added that measures were put in place at the backend to avoid any recurrence in the future.

The company also claimed to have resolved all complaints received regarding these orders and processed refunds to affected users.

The Softbank-backed company claims to have enabled 15 million people to run an online business with over 80% being women from small towns and cities.

According to its blog published earlier this month, it had received complaints of unconsented orders reaching customers.

There were instances when "a few miscreants" placed fraudulent orders with high margins to cheat customers into paying for a product they didn’t order, it said.

In such cases, the company suspected the user data being extracted from an alternate source, outside of the Meesho platform which has been the cause of these unconsented orders.