Meesho cuts monthly cash burn by 90% to $4 million, still has half a billion dollars in bank

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 30, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

The e-commerce unicorn’s monthly cash burn was $40 million in January this year

E-commerce unicorn Meesho has cut its monthly cash burn to $4 million (Rs 30 crore) in December while it still has around half a billion dollars sitting in its bank account, according to a top company executive.

In a year when investors across the tech start-up world asked portfolio companies to show a clear path to profitability, the Softbank-backed company said that it has brought its monthly cash burn down by 90 percent from $40 million (Rs 300 crore) in January this year.

This comes even as financial filings by Meesho with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, reviewed by Moneycontrol, showed that its revenue grew four times to Rs 3,232 crore in financial year 2022, whereas net loss surged 6.5 times to Rs 3,248 crore during the period.

Meesho's Chief Financial Officer Dhiresh Bansal said that the massive loss in FY22 was due to large investments made during the beginning of the year towards new customer acquisition and a pivot from a reseller-led business model to a consumer marketplace.

As a result, the e-commerce startup said that its mobile app racked up 273 million installs in 2022. Its annual transacting users surged to 140 million, up approximately 80 percent, while the company saw a record 910 million orders in CY22, up 135 percent.

The company is looking to become cash-flow positive and attain profitability by the middle of 2023.