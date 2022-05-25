 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

#MCAtDavos: Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra’s EV push, job opportunities, new investments & more

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol speaks to Aaditya Thackeray at Davos 2022. He says that they have signed MoUs with 24 different companies from 6-7 countries & hope to execute them very soon

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aditya Thackrey #Davos #Maharashtra #video
first published: May 25, 2022 09:16 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.