Mayhem Studios first game title Underworld Gang Wars crosses two million pre-registrations

Mayhem Studios, the gaming studio recently launched by Esports and skill gaming app Mobile Premier League (MPL), announced on June 9 that its gaming title Underworld Gang Wars (UGW) has crossed more than two million pre-registrations in less than two weeks.

The company had started pre-registrations for the battle royale game on May 22, a few days after it was officially unveiled on May 17. The game is expected to launch later this year.

"We are really excited to cross the 2 million pre-registration mark in less than two weeks. We are all set to offer a one-of-a-kind experience with the most relatable plot in a AAA game to millions of gamers. We really appreciate the love and support for UGW from across the country," Mayhem Studios CEO Ojas Vipat said in a statement.

The free-to-play game revolves around the rivalry between two gangs and the game studio had claimed that the locations, the lead characters of the gangs and the icons represent an Indian context in a AAA game for the first time by resembling real locations of the country including iconic landmarks such as a fort, station, stadium, and coal mines. AAA Games are video game titles that have big budgets for both development and marketing purposes.

MPL had launched Mayhem Studios last month to develop 'AAA mobile games' for domestic and global markets. At launch, the startup had said that Mayhem Studios will work on multiple esports and other game titles.

Mayhem Studio will operate as a subsidiary of MPL and will comprise a team of professionals in the area of animation, art, cinematics, design, engineering, UI and UX game design, and game production, the company had said in May 2022.