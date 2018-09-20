App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Matrix Partners invests in DailyNinja

The funds will be used to further strengthen DailyNinja’s presence in the daily essentials space, by expanding to new cities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Venture Capital firm Matrix Partners India announced on September 20 that it has invested an undisclosed amount in DailyNinja, a milk and grocery delivery startup.

Existing investors such as Sequoia India and Saama Capital also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to further strengthen DailyNinja’s presence in the daily essentials space, by expanding to new cities.

The company is currently present across  Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai and claims to be doing  around 30,000 orders on a daily basis.

related news

“Daily consumption of milk is an India-specific habit. DailyNinja has been able to leverage this habit to create a pipeline to customers’ homes, and has built an attractive business on top of this distribution channel. Their unique hybrid approach of using the existing milk delivery system as well as their own in-house delivery fleet has enabled them to outpace competition,” said Gourav Bhattacharya, Director, Matrix India.

Founded in 2015 by Sagar Yarnalkar and Anurag Gupta, the company delivers staples such as milk, bread, eggs, vegetables, curd, and other grocery items through its subscription model.  The company partners with milkmen, milk brands and B2B grocery distributors.

The startup last raised around $3 million in funding from Saama Capital in June. It initially secured around $1.5 million in 2017 from Sequoia Capital

DailyNinja competes with Milkbasket, a grocery and milk delivery platform, which last raised $7 million in Series A round of funding led by Kalaari Capital in May.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #Business #DailyNinja #India #Startup

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.