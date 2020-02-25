Marketing technology firm AdGlobal360 bags top honour

Marketing technology company AdGlobal360 has bagged the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 INDIA 2019 Award and is also the 11th fastest growing technology company in the country, according to a list compiled by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

The Gurugram-based firm has clients across sectors like auto, FMCG, BFSI and travel, among others. The company, established in 2009, has been able to chart out a successful business model after starting off as a digital agency.

With an aim to provide marketing solutions, in 2016 it made the transition and at present delivers advanced marketing automation along with Integrating Marketing Stack and other core Enterprise Applications like ERP and CRM.