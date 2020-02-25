App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marketing technology firm AdGlobal360 bags top honour

The Gurugram-based firm has clients across sectors like auto, FMCG, BFSI and travel, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Marketing technology company AdGlobal360 has bagged the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 INDIA 2019 Award and is also the 11th fastest growing technology company in the country, according to a list compiled by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

The Gurugram-based firm has clients across sectors like auto, FMCG, BFSI and travel, among others. The company, established in 2009, has been able to chart out a successful business model after starting off as a digital agency.

With an aim to provide marketing solutions, in 2016 it made the transition and at present delivers advanced marketing automation along with Integrating Marketing Stack and other core Enterprise Applications like ERP and CRM.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #AdGlobal360 #Startup

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.