Management rejig likely at Ola, Foodpanda: Report

Ola and Foodpanda could go through a management rejig with a few senior executives set to exit the group, as per a report in Business Standard.

Ola is trying to retain its head of strategic development Nimish Joshi and senior director Pranav Mehta, who have said they intend to quit, sources told the paper.

Some executives from Foodpanda might be transferred back to Ola, the report said.

The exits come at a time when Ola is trying to compete with Uber, which will soon become a public-listed company.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Jain's exit could hurt Ola since he is the M&A brain the company. He led Ola’s acquisitions of Ridlr and HolaChef, and investment in Vogo. Jain is also unofficially the head of Ola in the NCR region.

The group has seen attrition recently, since almost 12 mid-level employees have left the group in the past two months, sources told the publication.

Pallav Singh, one of Ola’s first employees, left the company in January 2019. Singh was in charge of TaxiforSure after it was acquired by Ola.

Several executives had left the company after Ola acquired Foodpanda in 2017.

"Part of the exits in the first instance was due to people being transferred from Ola to Foodpanda," a former Ola employee told the paper.