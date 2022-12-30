 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mamaearth IPO: Five key highlights from its DRHP

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

The beauty and personal care company is looking to raise Rs 400 crore through a fresh issue of shares, apart from an offer for sale of around 4.7 crore shares

Digital-led beauty and personal care company Mamaearth was the first unicorn of 2022.

As the year draws to a close, one may perhaps look at it in hindsight and say that it was a sign of things to come – as the first unicorn of the year was also a profitable company. In the last 12 months, the sheen has worn off many in the billion-dollar valuation club as investors, private as well as public, have checked out of loss-making-but-fast-growing companies.

Just before the end of 2022, Mamaearth also became the last unicorn of the year to file for an initial public offering (IPO). The company is now looking to raise as much as Rs 400 crore through a fresh issue of shares, apart from an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.7 crore shares.

Here, we take a look at five such important things to note from its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) that was filed with the market regulator yesterday (December 29).

Profitability matters

A lot of internet-led companies have suffered in the stock market this year as central banks tightened interest rates and investors fled from loss-making new-age companies. For this reason, startups like Snapdeal, Mobikwik and Boat have either postponed or shelved their IPOs.